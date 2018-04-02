Menu
Woodbridge
44°
Cloudy
Feels like: 41°F
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 180 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Shooting victim at Haymarket hospital gives cops few details

Potomac Local
April 2, 2018 / 8:17 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From a press release: 

Shooting Investigation – On March 31 at 5:08AM, officers responded to the Heathcote Medical Center located at 15196 Heathcote Blvd in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a shooting after a man was brought to the facility suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. A group of individuals dropped the victim off at the hospital before fleeing.

The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was transported to another hospital for further treatment. Officers spoke to the victim in an attempt to receive more information about what occurred. The victim was not cooperative with police and did not disclose any other information regarding what led up to the shooting or where the incident occurred.

The vehicle that dropped the victim off at the hospital was not located. The investigation continues.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Crime, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...

Eggs are not just for Easter

Sponsored Content by Potomac Local for Prince William County Department of Economic Development
March 27, 2018 / 10:56 pm Views: 788 /
Sponsored Post