Shooting victim at Haymarket hospital gives cops few details

From a press release:

Shooting Investigation – On March 31 at 5:08AM, officers responded to the Heathcote Medical Center located at 15196 Heathcote Blvd in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a shooting after a man was brought to the facility suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. A group of individuals dropped the victim off at the hospital before fleeing.

The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man, was transported to another hospital for further treatment. Officers spoke to the victim in an attempt to receive more information about what occurred. The victim was not cooperative with police and did not disclose any other information regarding what led up to the shooting or where the incident occurred.

The vehicle that dropped the victim off at the hospital was not located. The investigation continues.