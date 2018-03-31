More arrests made in Dale City bowling alley brawl

Police arrested one person involved in a March 20 brawl at a Dale City bowling alley, and two other suspects turned themselves into police.

From Prince William police:

Strong-Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On March 29, the remaining suspect, identified as Steven Antonio FOY, who was sought in connection to a robbery at the AMF Bowling located at 4301 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on March 20, turned himself into police without incident. Five other suspects were previously arrested in connection to this investigation.

Arrested on March 29:

Steven Antonio FOY, 22, of the 1500 block of Camellia Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with robbery and assault by mob

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Strong-Armed Robbery *ARRESTS [Previously Released] – On March 27, Ana Stephanie ROSATO and Jocelyn Verenice VENTURA-LEIVA turned

themselves in at the Gar-Field Station without incident. Both of the accused were wanted for their involvement in a robbery at AMF Bowling on Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on March 20. Three other suspects were previously arrested on March 21 in regards to this investigation. Attempts to locate the remaining wanted suspect, identified as Steven Antonio FOY, continue to be unsuccessful. The investigation continues.