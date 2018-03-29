You see their faces, now hear hear from Sentara’s Women Physicians for Women’s Health

You see their faces as you drive through a busy stretch of Northern Virginia highway- knowledgeable women, skilled, well-versed and educated in their fields: Women Physicians For Women’s Health.

Their billboard sits off of Route 1 in Prince William County, not far from Dawson Beach Road, and less than five miles from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

We had a chance to interview these physicians, learn more about what drives them, and have them share their experiences.

Dr. Christina Baraty, MD, Attending Physician, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Q: What is your specialty and what do you love about it?

“My specialty entails all aspects of women’s health. I manage well-woman exams, birth control, gynecologic complications, infertility, pregnancy, menopause, and more! I am also a surgeon and I am able to manage any gynecologic or obstetric issues with surgical management. I love being a part of a woman’s lifelong health and an advocate for women. I love that gynecologists were at the forefront for minimally invasive surgical techniques starting with laparoscopy and now today with DaVinci Robotic surgeries. I love that we are strongly trained in using ultrasound imaging in OB/GYN to quickly, easily, and safely image patients in the office or at the hospital with a portable ultrasound if necessary for a diagnosis.”

Q: You’re new to the Woodbridge market- what are you excited about, moving forward?

“I’m really excited to be coming from an academic center and applying evidence-based medicine to local community hospital here in Woodbridge.”

Q: What do you wish patients knew or asked going into/coming out of care?

“I love my patients that play a role in their own health care, ask questions, and are engaged in their healthcare conversation. They can do this by having a patient portal account with our office that easily allows them to review their own results and electronically message me with any questions or concerns.

Dr. Ghana Kang, M.D, Hematology Oncology

Q: What is your specialty and what do you love about it?

“My specialty is treating patients with blood disorders or cancers. I like it for several reasons, it is scientifically challenging but exciting!!! There are many new potential armamentariums in the pipelines. Major multinational pharmaceutical companies are investing to develop new cancer drugs. Having a new FDA-approved indication almost every day is fascinating. Also, people may think cancer is a death sentence. However, a lot of patients actually go cancer-free or LIVE with cancer. And I walk the long journey with them, side-by-side, through victorious, as well as sad moments.”

Q: You’re new to the Woodbridge market- what are you excited about, moving forward?

“Contributing to the community and helping people in need.”

Q: What do you wish patients knew or asked going into/coming out of care?

“Cancer treatment is constantly evolving. Your treatment will likely be different from that of your acquaintance. Don’t be overly discouraged from all you hear. Consult with trustworthy specialists.”

Q: What do you want patients to know about you?

“I delicately consider all the treatment options for each of my patients. When they suffer, I suffer as well.”

Dr. Alexandra Modiri, MD, Gastroenterology/Hepatology

Q: What is your specialty and what do you love about it?

“My specialty encompasses disorders of the GI tract, including the pancreas and liver. My specialty provides me with a variety of things to do in my day to day practice. I am never bored! I enjoy seeing patients in clinic, getting to know them and helping them with their issues. My specialty also allows me to perform hands-on procedures such as endoscopy and colonoscopy- which are things that I enjoy.”

Q: You’re new to the Woodbridge market- what are you excited about, moving forward?

“I am excited to get to meet and know the people in my community and grow my practice as I set new roots.”

Q: What do you wish patients knew or asked going into/coming out of care?

“Colonoscopies saves lives. Having a colonoscopy is not as bad as it sounds/seems.”

Q: What do you want patients to know about you?

“I am a compassionate and caring physician. When patients come to see me, their health is my number one priority and I will do my best to help them.”