$60,000 stolen tool case spans from Stafford to New York

From a press release:

A man wanted out of Stafford County for stealing $60,000 worth of tools and a vehicle was arrested earlier this month in New York.

On March 2, 2018, Deputy Randall Pinkard responded to a call regarding a larceny of tools from a locked box located at Fredericksburg Public Auto Auction on Warrenton Road. The victim told the deputy that a man named Harry Herman Lamb, 53, had been sleeping in the room connected to the garage where the tools were stolen.

In examining the tool box, the deputy observed signs that it had been pried open. The victim indicated that approximately $60,000 worth of tools had been stolen.

Stafford Detective Timothy Covington later learned from New York State Police that Lamb had been arrested after fleeing from police and crashing the vehicle he was driving. Stafford Deputy Justin Forman discovered that the vehicle Lamb crashed had been stolen from the auto auction. The victim told the deputy that Lamb had access to the dealer tags and keys when he was staying at the business.

New York State Police investigators advised the Sheriff’s Office that no tools were recovered from the vehicle. Lamb later confessed to Detective Covington that he stole the tools and the vehicle from the auto auction. He also told Detective Covington that he sold the tools at truck stops along the way to New York.

Lamb was charged in Stafford with grand larceny and petit larceny. In New York, he was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding, and several other charges. He was incarcerated at Madison County Jail in Wampsville, New York following his arrest.