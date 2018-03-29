10 things you need to know about the Bluebell Festival
10 – Learn how to put up nesting boxes and invite bluebirds to your yard. And be sure to ask what they eat. You might be surprised.
9 – Meet Wilson the friendly Ball Python. Not sure we have to say much more about that, except…ask what he eats?
8 – Visit Green Level Cemetery, dating back to the early 1800’s, and learn about its history. It’s near an old house ruins in a grove of old oak and cedar trees. It’s only spooky at night.
7 – Take a guided tour through 100 acres of floodplain wetlands. Wear boots. Life vests not needed.
6 – Discover wetland critters, from insects to frogs. Get up close and personal with these guys. Be polite. Introduce yourself first.
5 – Enjoy music provided by the Broad Run String Band. Enjoy great, local bluegrass. Ask them about goat yoga.
4 – Meet more than a dozen local organizations and the people who make things happen. We’ll give you a hint. They love nature, and they’re good at storytelling.
3 – Find trout lilies, erythronium americanum and more nestled among the bluebells. Learn to pronounce erythronium.
2 – View the fabulous Virginia bluebells that carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile. This official flower of Prince William County also happens to be popular in the UK. Who knew?
1 – Explore the great outdoors with your family and friends. Merrimac Farm is beautiful, especially this time of year. This is a free event.
So now that you know, be sure to show. The Bluebell Festival is Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Merrimac Farm in Nokesville. You might need directions, so here they are.
Oh and take some pics. Email them to PotomacLocal@Gmail.com. Tell us who's in them and where you're from. Get famous.
