Police seek Dale City 6 in bowling alley assault

Strong-Armed Robbery – On March 20 at 10:30PM, officers responded to the AMF Bowling located at 4301 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 25-year-old man, reported to police that he was in the men’s restroom when he was approached by several acquaintances who demanded money from him. When the victim refused, the victim was assaulted and a pack of cigarettes was taken from him. The parties separated and the suspects left the area.

During the investigation, officers located three of the acquaintances, identified as Jordan Antione Everette HAYDEN, Joshua Andre DIAZ, and Skyler Nicole COMPTON, a short time later at another business in the area and arrested them without incident. Officers have obtained arrest warrants for three additional suspects, identified as Steven Antonio FOY, Ana Stephanie ROSATO, and Jocelyn Verenice VENTURA-LEIVA. Attempts to locate the remaining three outstanding wanted suspects have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Arrested on March 21:

Jordan Antione Everette HAYDEN, 21, of 14447 Whisperwood Ct in Dumfries

Charged with robbery, assault by mob, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and HYPERLINK

Court Date: April 19, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Joshua Andre DIAZ, 21, of 13728 Mellowdew Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with assault by mob, intoxication in public

Court Date: April 19, 2018 | Bond: Held on a $10,000 secured bond

Skyler Nicole COMPTON, 20, of 15700 Lansdale Pl in Dumfries

Charged with robbery, intoxication in public, underage possession of alcohol

Court Date: April 19, 2018 | Bond: Held on a $5,000 secured bond

Wanted:

Steven Antonio FOY, 22, of the 1500 block of Camellia Ln in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 6’00”, 170lbs, with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for robbery and assault by mob

[Photo from December of 2017]

Ana Stephanie ROSATO, 23, of the 16500 block of Telescope Ln in Dumfries

Described as a black male, 6’00”, 170lbs, with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for robbery and assault by mob

[Photo from August of 2017]

Jocelyn Verenice VENTURA-LEIVA, 19, of the 2800 block of Gloucester Ct

Described as a white female, 5’05”, 150lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair

Wanted for accessory after the fact: robbery

[Photo from December of 2017]