Man accused of calling tow truck office and impersonating police officer

From Prince William police:

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer – On March 19 at 10:00PM, officers began to investigate an incident that occurred at DTR Towing located at 10462 Colonel Ct in the City of Manassas (20110) on March 16 where an individual falsely represented himself as a Prince William Police officer. The investigation revealed that a female was attempting to recover a vehicle that had been towed and placed in the above tow lot. During the encounter, the accused, a family member of the female, called the tow company stating that he was a lieutenant with the Prince William Police Department then demanded that the vehicle be released to his family member. At some point during the incident, the female became disorderly and the Manassas City Police initially responded. Following the investigation, Prince William Police officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Patrick Thomas DUNN, who was arrested without incident on March 25.

Arrested on March 25: [No Photo Available]

Patrick Thomas DUNN, 60, of 10815 Gambril Dr, Apt 34, in Manassas

Charged with HYPERLINK “http://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title18.2/chapter6/section18.2-174/” impersonating a law enforcement officer

Court Date: May 16, 2018 | Bond: Released on a court summons