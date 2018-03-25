I'm so proud to call each of these students my constituents and I'm even prouder of their advocacy for preventing gun violence.

Thank you to all of them for joining me at the Manassas #MarchForOurLives rally in the 13th District near Sudley Plaza.

We're all in this together. pic.twitter.com/0lsdweLOLd — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) March 25, 2018

“The fact is the left doesn’t care. They’re exploiting these tragedies, they’re exploiting these families; they’re exploiting the deaths of these young people to try to push their left wing, gun-grabbing ideology to try to disarm law abiding Americans.” https://t.co/UAYL4BKKAU — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) March 25, 2018

The students we saw in D.C., Manassas, Richmond and across the country today advocating to prevent gun violence will one day be our elected leaders.

Those of us in elected government can either change our laws now or they’ll do it themselves when they replace us.

Take your pick. — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) March 25, 2018