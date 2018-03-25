Manassas woman who worked at a car wash struck and killed

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 24 at 8:45AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Soaps and Suds Carwash located at 9725 Liberia Ave in Manassas (20110) to investigate a pedestrian involved crash.

The investigation revealed that a male employee of the business was attempting to move a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the back entrance of the carwash after the vehicle had been washed. As the vehicle proceeded forward, it collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram which then hit a 2011 Scion XD.

The vehicle then struck a female employee who was in the parking lot of the business. The female employee was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries from the collision. A female customer sustained minor injuries as she moved to avoid the collision.

The owner of the Jeep remained on scene and was uninvolved in the incident. At this time, the cause of the collision is under investigation. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased employee was identified as Paula Margarita ROGEL, 38, of Manassas

The other employee was identified as a 19-year-old man of Manassas

The customer was identified as a 56-year-old woman of Manassas