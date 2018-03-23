Our subscribers love us. Now you can try us free for 14 days.

First of all, thank you to all of you who subscribed to Potomac Local and trusting me to continue to provide local news for the community where I grew up.

Your subscription shows that you value our service. From our exclusive reporting on traffic and transit, our coverage of local government, or insight into the local business community, it tells me that you want essential local news that makes an impact — not just stories you can get on any other news website.

Here is just some of what our subscribers are saying:

You are doing a great job in reporting on local news in Prince William County. I am glad I paid for the subscription. I like the Breakfast Links in general, and your daily featured news in particular.

Thanks! Eric Fagerholm

Montclair, Va.

For the first time ever, I’ve signed up for a monthly news subscription. I GUARANTEED myself this day would never come. But, all credit to @PotomacLocal for truly providing great LOCAL news content consistently for #StaffordVa, #fxbg & on. Give ’em a couple bucks yourself! pic.twitter.com/P5pUfdHVcY — NickZ (@nickz) March 16, 2018

You can continue to count on us for this kind of reporting as I am indeed working for you.

When adding a subscription service became an option, I spent the majority of 2017 studying local news websites across the U.S. and Europe with subscription services.

I examined business models and studied what types of news readers would pay for and how they wanted it delivered.

I thought about what reader revenue would mean for us, and what new products and services, like or new personalized weekday Breakfast Links email and new podcast, I could offer our subscribers.

And, I agonized over the prospect of losing readers once we added our subscription service.

However, since our subscription service launched in January, I’ve seen the number of subscribers continue to rise steadily. This must mean we’re doing something right.

But I’ve also heard from some readers who have two common concerns.

1. Our subscribers see the value in our news but they’re shy when it comes to sharing our stories on social media because they’re afraid others won’t like it when they’re asked to subscribe to read.

2. They’d like to try us out before committing to a monthly or annual subscription.

To the first point, I say sharing our news with your friends who may or may not be subscribers is no different than going to your favorite restaurant, taking a photo of an amazing dish, posting it to social media, and then telling your friends “you gotta try this place.”

The second, free trials are good (hey, even I like a free trial when I’m using new software for home or my business) and that’s why I’ve added a 14-day FREE trial option that will give you full access to our site for — you guessed it — 14 days.

Afterward, you’ll be charged $6 a month for full access to our reporting. Should you wish to save some dough and upgrade to an annual subscription, you can do that, too.

Your support is vital to our mission of bringing you local news and is always appreciated.