The City of Manassas strategically uses local incentives to attract new businesses and encourage expansion of existing ones.

Two of these incentives focus specifically on enhancing the aesthetics of highly visible properties within the City’s gateway corridors. The Façade and Landscape Improvement Grant programs were launched in 2016 to encourage local businesses owners to reinvest in their properties.

Since that time the programs have been highly successful, resulting in private investment in real property that otherwise may not have occurred.

The City has funded 13 projects totaling $108,549; leveraging $1.4million in private investment.

Awarded projects include:

Landscape improvements along the berm on Wellington Road between Dumfries and Hampton

New paint on the exterior of the building, trim and window replacement and repair of broken sidewalks at Sinistral in Historic Downtown

New paint and replacement of rotting cornice of Okra’s and Zandra’s in Historic Downtown

Major renovations (including paint and awnings) as well as significant landscape improvements to Wellington Station

The Façade and Landscape Improvement Grants provide incentives in the form of matching grants to (1) encourage the improvement of landscapes along major thoroughfares and at gateway entrances to the City of Manassas and (2) visually enhance the streetscape and increase interest in the designated area. The initiative also serves as a tool in supporting and retaining small businesses.

For additional information on these and other Manassas incentives, please visit choosemanassas.org.