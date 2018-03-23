Leadership Prince William needs volunteer for Comcast Cares Day

Good Morning – Comcast Cares Day is Saturday, April 21 from 7:30am-1pm at the Georgetown South Community in Manassas. This wonderful partnership with Leadership Prince William brings together hundreds of volunteers to do supper stuff throughout the community. Grab your friends, family and colleagues to join in the fun. Tasks for the day include mulching 45 playgrounds, planting the community garden and window boxes, painting and personalizing 30 picnic tables in the green space but most importantly putting house numbers on the rear of all 840 homes in the community for added security and safety. Please register online at: leadershipprincewilliam.org/event/Comcast-cares-day or by calling the Community Center at: 703-361-4500. It doesn’t get any easier to accomplish so much more.

Saved Hands Foundation has the perfect excuse not to cook lunch or dinner on Thursday April 19 th . Come join them at Bobby’s Burger Palace at Potomac Mills for fun and food to support their wonderful work. All the proceeds of this event will enable them to purchase school supplies for the Back Pack giveaway to needy children next school year. Please tell them you’re coming at: groupraise.com/events/57276 by April 16 th .

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 2, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.