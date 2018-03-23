Menu
Firefighters work for nearly an hour to control Woodbridge blaze

March 23, 2018 / 8:24 am / Leave a Comment
From a press release: 

Woodbridge, VA March 22, 10:39 p.m. – Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 13309 Greenacre Dr in Woodbridge.  Crews arrived within minutes and reported fire showing from the side and roof of the house.  

Crews entered thru the front door to fight fire on the second floor and attic.  Crews accessed the roof and cut a hole in the roof to fight the fire. The fire was under control within 50 minutes.   

The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. A family of eight was displaced.  Red Cross was called for assistance. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, responded to the incident. 

