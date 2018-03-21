From an email:

Good afternoon Uriah,

The 95 Express Lanes reversal will be adjusted this weekend to support increased traffic visiting Washington D.C. for the “March For Our Lives” demonstration on Saturday, March 24.

Here is what drivers should expect:

Saturday, March 24:

At about midnight, the southbound Lanes will begin closing for reversal. The Lanes will reopen in the northbound direction by about 2 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., the northbound Lanes will begin closing for reversal. The Lanes will reopen in the southbound direction by about noon and remain southbound until Sunday.

Sunday, March 25: