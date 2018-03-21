Menu
Woodbridge
35°
Snow Shower
Feels like: 26°F
Wind: 12mph NNW
Humidity: 85%
Pressure: 29.69"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 169 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

‘The 95 Express Lanes reversal will be adjusted this weekend’

Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser
March 21, 2018 / 4:10 pm / Leave a Comment
Traffic

From an email: 

Good afternoon Uriah,

The 95 Express Lanes reversal will be adjusted this weekend to support increased traffic visiting Washington D.C. for the “March For Our Lives” demonstration on Saturday, March 24.  

Here is what drivers should expect:

Saturday, March 24:

  • At about midnight, the southbound Lanes will begin closing for reversal. The Lanes will reopen in the northbound direction by about 2 a.m.
  • At about 10 a.m., the northbound Lanes will begin closing for reversal. The Lanes will reopen in the southbound direction by about noon and remain southbound until Sunday.

Sunday, March 25:

  • At about midnight, the southbound Lanes will begin closing for reversal. The Lanes will reopen in northbound direction by about 2 a.m.

  • Lanes will remain northbound until Monday at 11 a.m.  

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...