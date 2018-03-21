4 face murder charges after body found in burned car

WOODBRIDGE — Police in Prince William County say they filed murder charges against four people after a body was found inside a burning car in Woodbridge.

From police:

Murder Investigation *ARRESTS – Detectives from the Homicide Unit have identified multiple suspects in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation after a body was discovered inside of a burning vehicle at Veterans Park in Woodbridge on March 15. Law enforcement authorities have arrested three adult men and one male juvenile for their involvement in the victim’s apparent murder. One of the adult men and the juvenile were arrested in Prince William County. The two remaining adult men were apprehended at a residence in Wilson, North Carolina by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Based upon the information obtained in the investigation, detectives have preliminarily identified the victim. The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently conducting further DNA analysis to confirm this identity. The victim’s identity will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. The cause of the victim’s death and the fire continue to be investigated by authorities. This case remains a joint investigation with the Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Arrested on March 16:

Manuel Enrique ROBLES LOPEZ, 21, of 8152 Claremont St in Manassas

Charged with murder – accessory after the fact

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Arrested on March 17: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with murder

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at a Juvenile Detention Facility

Arrested on March 20: [No photos available]

Erick Alexander CONTRERAS NAVARRO, 23, of the 8100 block of Claremont St in Manassas

Denis Ludwin ESPINAL ALVARES, 19, of the 7600 block of Livingston Rd in Oxon Hill, MD

Both suspects above are charged with murder

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a webtip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.