Woodbridge parents charged with child neglect

From police:

Felony Child Neglect – On March 18 at 12:38PM, officers responded to the 12400 block of Hedges Run Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a found child. The caller reported to police that she was driving in the above area when she nearly struck a small child who had run onto the roadway. The caller contacted police a short time later after attempted to locate the child’s parents without success. Officer arrived and attempted to obtain information from the child regarding his residence and other identifiable information without success. Officers conducted a neighborhood canvass to locate the child’s parents or guardian. While canvassing a nearby neighborhood, officers located the child’s residence approximately 20 minutes later with a parent inside. The child, a 3-year-old male, was not injured and was released to the custody of a family member. Following the investigation, both of the parents were charged.

Arrested on March 18:

Farrukh CHEEMA, 31, of Woodbridge

Mubeen ASLAM, 31, of Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on their personal recognizance