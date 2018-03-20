Woodbridge man charged with rape, malicious wounding by caustic substance

From a press release:

Rape | Malicious Wounding by Caustic Substance | Domestic Related – On March 16, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into multiple domestic incidents which were reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County between June 2017 and January 2018.

The victim, identified as a 30-year-old woman, reported to police that during this timeframe, multiple altercations were alleged to have occurred involving the accused while the two resided together at the home. In one of the reported instances, the accused pushed the victim before pulling out a knife and pressing it against the victim’s back.

The victim was not cut or injured during the encounter. In a separate incident, the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During that encounter, the accused threw a caustic substance onto the victim causing a burning sensation to her face, hands, and feet. The accused is also alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim in a third reported encounter. The incidents were recently reported to police and investigated.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Khurram Abbas CHAUDHARY, was arrested.

Arrested on March 16:

Khurram Abbas CHAUDHARY, 31, of Woodbridge

Charged with rape, malicious wounding by caustic substance, and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond