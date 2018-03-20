Fire displaces 6 people in Manassas home

From Manassas fire and rescue:

City of Manassas, VA . . . At 8:08 p.m. on March 19, Fire and Rescue units from the City of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Prince William County responded to a fire at9011 Centreville Road (Manassas Mobile Home Park) for a report of a mobile home fire. First arriving units saw smoke rising from the roof of the home and crews were able to extinguish the fire. The fire came from a bedroom in the home. There were no injuries to the six occupants of the home.

The City of Manassas Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the origin of the fire and determined that it started above the ceiling between the roof in the front bedroom. It was ruled an accidental fire. The cause was an improperly used extension cord.

The home has been posted as unsafe to occupy. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.