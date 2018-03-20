Dumfries man, 19, charged in Stafford police pursuit

From a press release:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Friday for leading deputies on a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop on southbound Warrenton Road.

On March 16, 2018 at approximately 10:18 p.m., Deputy J.J. Bryan initiated a traffic stop in the area of Warrenton Road and Heartfields Lane after observing a vehicle with an expired registration pull out of Mr. B’s Exxon Station. The driver of the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road, but never put his vehicle in park. The suspect then began moving his vehicle back onto Warrenton Road and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The tag was run through the DMV and returned as stolen from Prince William County.

A pursuit ensued on southbound Warrenton Road. The suspect vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, and went through a red light at the intersection of Butler Road and Jefferson Davis Highway. The pursuit was terminated on Butler Road after the deputy lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, deputies began canvassing the area for the suspect and stolen vehicle. Deputy Justin Forman located a suspicious male in the area of Camden Drive and Lancaster Street. The male told the deputy his driver’s license was suspended so he was identified by his social security number as Jeffrey Antonio Turcios, 19, of Dumfries. He told the deputy he was coming from his grandmother’s house and walking to the Exxon to purchase a drink.

The deputy advised the suspect that he was searching for a stolen vehicle and requested that the suspect take a seat in his car so he could return him to his grandmother’s house. The deputy made contact with the suspect’s sister who advised that their grandmother does not live in Virginia.

Another deputy viewed surveillance video from Mr. B’s Exxon that revealed that Turcios was the driver of the stolen vehicle. The suspect was then taken into custody. The vehicle was located by Sgt. J.L. Rakoczy on Glasgow Street in the area where the suspect was located. The owner of the vehicle was notified.

Turcios was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. He is charged with improper lane change, failure to obey a traffic signal, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, felony eluding, and possession of stolen property.