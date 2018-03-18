Snow? Rain? Lots of uncertainty with upcoming storm
From the National Weather Service:
Lots of uncertainty with the upcoming #storm. Temps from the surface through several thousand feet in the atmosphere (where precipitation forms) will be right around freezing. A one degree shift one way or the other will make a big difference between cold rain or heavy wet #snow. pic.twitter.com/9D3fYutTm4
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 19, 2018
Your full forecast says to expect a wintry mix to snow Tuesday and Wednesday.Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.