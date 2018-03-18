One killed in crash on Prince William Parkway

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 18 at 2:28AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed a 2000 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on the Prince William Pkwy in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, crossed the median, and struck a 2016 Lexus GX460 traveling eastbound on Prince William Pkwy.

Three occupants of the Lexus were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda, identified as a 23-year-old man, died at the scene. The identity of the deceased driver will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin.

The investigation continues.