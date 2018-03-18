Crews cut a hole in the roof to fight the blaze

We’re hearing tonight about a housefire in Woodbridge that took place this weekend.

From a press release:

Woodbridge, VA March 16, 10:34 p.m. – Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a townhouse 14900 Hyatt Place in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported smoke showing from the second floor of the townhouse.

Crews entered thru the front door, attacking fire until it was determined they need to go defensive. Crews evacuated and fought the fire from outside. Fire extended to the unit next door. Crews accessed the roof of the origin unit and cut a hole in the roof to fight the fire. The fire was under control within 50 minutes.

The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Two families were displaced. Red Cross was called for assistance. There was one minor injury to a firefighter Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, PWCDF&R, Dumfries VFD responded to the incident.