Threats of violence to middle school result in charges

From the Prince William police press release:

Threats on School Grounds – On March 15 and 16, a School Resource Officer (SRO) investigated two unrelated threats of potential violence at Fred Lynn Middle School located at 1650 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22191). The first threat was reported by a student regarding a female student who made statements of potential violence to other students at the school. The second incident involved a separate male student who allegedly made statements of potential violence at the school approximately a week ago. The SRO subsequently identified both students and determined that the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the SRO charged both students. Both cases will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on March 16: [Juveniles]

A 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, both of Woodbridge

Both charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to damage a building