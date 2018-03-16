From the Prince William press release:

Malicious Wounding | Strangulation | Domestic Related – On March 15 at 2:02AM, officers responded to investigate a domestic assault that occurred at a residence located in the 15400 block of Dundee Ct in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal argument inside the home. During the encounter, the accused punched the victim in the face multiple times then grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her. At some point, the victim eventually lost consciousness and was awoken by the accused a short time later. When the victim attempted to run from the residence a short time later, the accused grabbed her then took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, breaking it. The accused eventually fled the area on foot when a witness intervened. Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Moises Javier DOMINGUEZ MARTINEZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Serious injuries were reported by the victim who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Wanted: [Photo from August 2016]

Moises Javier DOMINGUEZ MARTINEZ, 21, of the 15400 block of Dundee Ct in Woodbridge

Described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 140lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and thin build

Wanted for malicious wounding, strangulation, and destruction of property