Suspicious death investigation becomes homicide case

From the Prince William police report:

Homicide Investigation *CASE RECLASSIFIED – On March 16, the body discovered inside of a burning vehicle at Veterans Park located at 14300 Veterans Dr in Woodbridge underwent an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas. Based upon further examination of the victim’s body and the preliminary investigation, police detectives and fire investigators are now investigating the victim’s manner of death as a homicide. Due to the condition of the victim’s body, further DNA analysis will need to be completed to confirm an identity. The cause of the victim’s death and the fire continue to be investigated. This case remains a joint investigation with the Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a webtip at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Suspicious Death Investigation [Previously Released] – On March 15 at 7:47AM, officers responded to assist the Department of Fire & Rescue at Veterans Park located at 14300 Veterans Dr in Woodbridge (22191) with a vehicle fire. A citizen contacted the Public Safety Communications Center to report that a vehicle appeared to be on fire inside the park. Fire crews responded and located the vehicle fully engulfed. When the fire was extinguished, fire crews located a body inside the vehicle and contacted police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are currently investigating the cause of the victim’s death. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The victim’s identity is not known at this time. This incident is currently under investigation by Prince William County police detectives and investigators from the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.