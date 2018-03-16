Early detection saves lives. Get your colonoscopy.

Did you Know?

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

of cancer-related in the United States. It is the third most common cancer in men and women.

Reduce your risk by keeping a healthy weight, staying physically active, and eating a healthy diet.

Your Body Mass Index (BMI) is a measurement based on height and weight. Two out of three Americans are overweight or obese. A BMI greater than 27 can increase your risk of colon and/or rectal cancer.



Processed meats can also increase your risk for colon and/or rectal cancer by 18%. Examples of processed meats include hot dogs, bacon, lunch meats and sausage.

Exercise may prevent colon and rectal cancer. Aim for 30 minutes of physical activity daily. Tracking steps with your smartphone is one way to increase activity. Aim for 10,000 steps daily.

Eating healthy can also help reduce your risk of certain cancers. Antioxidants are cancer-fighting compounds found in fruits and vegetables of varying colors. Aim to consume at least five servings of fruit and vegetables per day; and remember to keep it colorful!

Answering these questions could save your life:

Are you age 50 or older?

Are you age 45 or older and African-American?

Have you had a change in your bowel habits lasting more than 2 weeks (constipation, diarrhea, bleeding, abdominal pain)?

Have you had unexpected weight loss?

Do you have a personal or family history of colorectal polyps?

Do you have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer?

Do you have a personal or family history of ovarian, endometrial, or pancreatic cancer?

Do you or anybody in your family have ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease?

If you answered YES to any of these questions, talk with your physician, as you may require a colonoscopy to prevent colon or rectal cancer.

For people age 50 and over, regular screening can catch colorectal cancer

before symptoms begin.

Early Detection Saves Lives.

