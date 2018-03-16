Charged with strangulation, domestic assault & battery, suspect awaits extradition to VA

From the Prince William police press release:

Strangulation | Domestic Related *ARREST – On March 15, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located and arrested Marcus Dewayne HENRY at a residence in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The accused was wanted for a domestic assault that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Dodson Dr in Woodbridge on June 28. The accused remains incarcerated in North Carolina pending extradition back to Virginia.

Arrested on March 15: [No Photo Available]

Marcus Dewayne HENRY, 25, of the 14700 block of Dodson Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition

Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On June 28 at 11:00PM, officers responded to investigate an assault which occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Dodson Dr in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck and choked her. The parties eventually separated and the victim left the residence then contacted police. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Marcus Dewayne HENRY. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.