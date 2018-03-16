Box-cutter-wielding robbery suspect outside Stafford Walmart arrested

From the Stafford Sheriff’s Office press release:



Stafford, VA. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on Thursday for a robbery outside of a Walmart located in the southern end of the county.

On March 15, 2018 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Deputy Nathan Potter responded to a reported robbery at the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway. The victim—a Walmart employee—told the deputy that a female with a scarf concealing her face approached her as she was attempting to leave work and head home.

The suspect was holding a box cutter and demanded that the victim hand over her purse. The victim gave the suspect a small amount of cash and the suspect then left the area.

The deputy broadcast a “Be On the Lookout” for the suspect and, shortly thereafter, other Stafford deputies located her and took her into custody. In addition, surveillance video reviewed by deputies with the Special Problems Unit corroborated the victim’s story.

Amanda Jo Colavito, 38, of Fredericksburg, was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. She is charged with robbery and wearing a mask in public.