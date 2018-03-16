Menu
Woodbridge
68-year-old victim loses purse to alleged armed suspect

Potomac Local
March 16, 2018 / 3:44 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Prince William police press release:

Armed Robbery – On March 15 at 11:15AM, officers responded to the 2900 block of Williamsburg Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.  The victim, a 68-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking in the area of Georgetown Rd and Getty Ct when she was approached by an unknown male. During the encounter, the suspect implied that he had a firearm then took the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 responded to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.   

Suspect Description:

    Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, 5’10”, with a thin build

    Last seen wearing a grey sweater with a hoodie and blue pants

