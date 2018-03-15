Tip off the police with this new app

From the Manassas City Police Department press release:

Manassas, VA…The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers Inc. is proud to announce they have recently partnered with Anderson Software, to provide a more seamless and efficient way for community members to offer information to help solve and prevent crimes or other serious or life threatening matters. Anderson Software leads the industry with its latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution, called P3 Intel. This partnership allows community members from the greater Manassas area to foster a relationship between law enforcement and the public to proactively create a safer community.

The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers Inc. will now be accepting tips by phone, the web, and by way of the new, free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms, greatly enhancing the mobile tip submission process. Still completely anonymous, tips submitted through the P3 mobile app, unlike SMS text tips, have no length limitations and allow images, video, and documents to be uploaded with the tip. Anderson Software’s sophisticated encryption processes obscure any and all identifying information and provide assured anonymity for tipsters.

Even without the app, there is still an easy and secure option for submitting tips from any PC or mobile browser by going to p3tips.com. Of course, tips are still welcomed through calling our hotline at 703-330-0330. Using whichever method, once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in real-time chat/two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers Inc. feels that utilizing Anderson Software’s P3 Tips program will enhance communications with the public, thereby building a safer and more trusting community in which everyone prospers. To further show our value of tipsters’ contribution to the community, tips leading to an arrest will result in a cash reward up to $1,000. For more information on the program contact Officer C.D. Sharp at csharp@manassasva.gov or 703-257-8110.