Multiple investigations of threats on school grounds lead to charges

From the Prince William police press release:

Threats on School Grounds – On March 14, a School Resource Officer (SRO) investigated two unrelated threats of potential violence at Hylton High School located at 14051 Spriggs Rd in Woodbridge (22193). The first threat was from a concerned citizen who overheard third-party information indicating that a student made statements of potential violence to other students at the school. The second incident involved a separate student who allegedly made statements of potential violence to other students while riding the bus to school approximately a week ago. The SRO subsequently identified both students and determined that the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the SRO charged both students. Both cases will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on March 14: [Juveniles]

A 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both of Woodbridge

Both charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to damage a building

Threats on School Grounds – On March 14 at 1:50PM, a School Resource Officer (SRO) received information of a potential threat of violence at Fred Lynn Middle School located at 1650 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22191). The investigation revealed that a student made statements of potential violence to other students in the hallway at the school last month on February 14. The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the SRO charged the student on March 14. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on March 14: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with threats of bodily harm

Threats on School Grounds – On February 22 at 9:18AM, a School Resource Officer (SRO) received information of a potential threat of violence at Hampton Middle School located at 14800 Darbydale Ave in Woodbridge (22193). The investigation revealed that a possible student communicated over the social media app “Snapchat” suggesting an act of violence at the school. The SRO subsequently identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the SRO charged the student on March 14. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on March 14: [Juvenile]

A 12-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to damage a building