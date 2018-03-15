Despite claims of enhanced school safety, removal of trees called ‘unfortunate situation’

The area inside the bus loop is a long oval shaped space that currently has a fairly high elevation in comparison to the asphalt drive. In order to construct the new addition and additional parking we need to install a waterline, two storm sewer lines and associated easements within the existing bus loop. The remaining area within the bus loop will be needed for the contractor’s and sub-contractor’s storage units and staging area. This will require regrading of the bus loop.

The additional area near the front entrance of the school has been cleared for storm water detention and additional parking to accommodate the needs for the increased staff, parents and visitors. The storm water detention system is an underground system that collects the additional storm water that is accumulated by the additional surface parking. This is a very efficient system that doesn’t require additional land.

The redesign of the bus loop also resolves other issues for us. When we begin our design process, there are many design and construction staff members involved in not only looking at the requirements for the addition, aesthetics and juxtaposition to the surrounding area, but the needs of our students. Does it meet the needs of our educational process? Is it accessible? Is it a safe environment?

To that last point, the area within the proposed bus loop will now provide increased visibility to the front of the building and main entry in the event that prompt response is required by law enforcement and the fire department. This site design element is becoming increasingly important with school design, both locally and nationally.

We also juggle a fine balance with sites such as these with the abundance of trees that offer hiding places for people that are up to no good. As always, we consulted with our Risk Management Dept and they suggested the removal of densely populated trees as they have received concerns before about trespassers parking in the bus loop at night under the cover of the dense trees, blocking any view of them from Antietam Road. This tree area also provides a secluded hiding area for someone that may want to try and cause harm to staff and or students before sunrise and after sunset. There were also concerns of children playing in a wooded area so close the bus circle.

We are continuing to work on a landscape plan for the revised area in the loop that will be engaging and thoughtfully designed to both those residents that are arriving and those that pass by.

I do apologize that this unfortunate situation occurred. If I can be of further assistance, please do not hesitate to ask.”