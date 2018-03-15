Car fire triggers suspicious death investigation

From the Prince William police press release:

Suspicious Death Investigation – On March 15 at 7:47AM, officers responded to assist the Department of Fire & Rescue at Veterans Park located at 14300 Veterans Dr in Woodbridge (22191) with a vehicle fire. A citizen contacted the Public Safety Communications Center to report that a vehicle appeared to be on fire inside the park. Fire crews responded and located the vehicle fully engulfed. When the fire was extinguished, fire crews located a body inside the vehicle and contacted police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are currently investigating the cause of the victim’s death. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The victim’s identity is not known at this time. This incident is currently under investigation by Prince William County police detectives and investigators from the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.