From the Prince William police press release:

Attempted Malicious Wounding – On March 14 at 10:00AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 17300 block of Cusack Ln in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported to police that earlier in the morning, she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal argument inside the home. During the encounter, the accused held a knife against the victim’s neck while making threats to harm her. The parties eventually separated and the accused took the victim’s cellphone before leaving the home. Flowing the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Osha Chester COLLIER. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted: (Photo from June 2014)

Osha Chester COLLIER, 37, of the 2100 block of Huntington Creek Rd in Nathalie, VA

Described as a black male, 6’1”, 157lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for attempted malicious wounding and grand larceny