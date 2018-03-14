VDOT: ‘Pardon our appearance…we’re a bit dusty (and you might want to know why)’
From the VDOT press release:
HAYMARKET – The Virginia Department of Transportation invites local residents and commuters to a “pardon our dust” meeting Wednesday, March 21 to learn more about work getting underway on a new park and ride lot at the northeast corner of the I-66/Route 15 interchange. The project is intended to encourage carpools and transit use, and to relieve congestion and reduce delays on I-66.
Stop by for an open house between 6:30 and 8 p.m. (presentation starts at 7 p.m.) to learn about the project and construction schedule, and meet with the project team at Battlefield High School, 15000 Graduation Drive, Haymarket, VA 20169.
The park and ride, which will be accessible via Heathcote Boulevard, will include:
- 230 parking spaces for commuters
- Bus bays and shelters
- Bicycle racks and lockers
- Kiss-and-ride area
- Parking management system
- Efforts to limit environmental impacts including to streams and wetlands
Construction is scheduled to begin in April, and the park and ride is expected to open to the public in December. The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2019.
