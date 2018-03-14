Porsche SUV suspected in hit and run

From the Manassas City police press release:

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 2:55 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the area of 8700 Centreville Rd for a report of a hit and run. Through investigation it was determined the victim was stopped in traffic on Centreville Rd when her vehicle was rear-ended. When the victim pulled off the road to exchange information the suspect fled the area on Centreville Rd towards Liberia Ave. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored Porsche SUV driven by an Asian male approximately 65-68-years-of-age.