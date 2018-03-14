Menu
Woodbridge
39°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 30°F
Wind: 16mph WNW
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 160 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Porsche SUV suspected in hit and run

Potomac Local
March 14, 2018 / 3:32 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Manassas City police press release:

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 2:55 p.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the area of 8700 Centreville Rd for a report of a hit and run. Through investigation it was determined the victim was stopped in traffic on Centreville Rd when her vehicle was rear-ended. When the victim pulled off the road to exchange information the suspect fled the area on Centreville Rd towards Liberia Ave. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored Porsche SUV driven by an Asian male approximately 65-68-years-of-age.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Crime
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...