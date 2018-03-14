One in 23 men and women will develop Colon Cancer in their lifetime

Did you know that colon and rectal cancer, the second most common cancer in Americans, can be prevented?

All Americans over the age of 50 and all African Americans over the age of 45 should have a regular colonoscopy, the one test that can prevent colon and rectal cancer. A colonoscopy is a fiberoptic examination of the colon and rectum, and it can save your life.

The grand majority of cases of colon and rectal cancer start with a polyp, a precancerous growth in the lining of the colon. By undergoing a colonoscopy, these precancerous polyps can be removed, taking the risk of colon and rectal cancer away.

Best part, the colonoscopy is easy. It is done under sedation, so you sleep through the whole exam. No pain is involved. Take the bowel prep, have the sedation, have the exam, save your life. It’s that easy.

If we all have regular colonoscopies every ten years (more often if your colon likes to grow polyps), we can prevent colon cancer in almost everyone.

Don’t wait for symptoms. Colon and rectal polyps and cancer do not show up with symptoms until it is often too late.

If you have any questions, please ask your doctor, or contact the Sentara Surgery Specialists at 703-523-9750.