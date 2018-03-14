Menu
Instagram or instant scam?

Potomac Local
March 14, 2018
News

From the Manassas City police press release:

On March 10, 2018, an officer of the Manassas City Police Department met with a complainant for a report of a fraud. The victim was contacted by a subject on Instagram offering her $500 in exchange for use of her Instagram account for a promotional advertisement. To collect payment, the victim was asked to provide her bank account information. The victim was later notified by her bank three fraudulent checks were deposited into her account.

