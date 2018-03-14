Children, don’t try this at Home: shoplifting turns to grand larceny charge
Form the Manassas City police report:
On March 9, 2018 at approximately 6:26 p.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 8805 Liberia Ave (Home Depot) for a report of a shoplifting. A loss prevention associate told police a white male had stolen several power tools from the business. Through investigation the suspect was later identified and taken into custody.
Arrested: KENNEDY, John William a 24-year-old resident of Dumfries.
Charge: Grand Larceny
