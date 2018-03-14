Menu
Woodbridge
39°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 30°F
Wind: 16mph WNW
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 160 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Children, don’t try this at Home: shoplifting turns to grand larceny charge

Potomac Local
March 14, 2018 / 3:39 pm / Leave a Comment
News

Form the Manassas City police report:

On March 9, 2018 at approximately 6:26 p.m., an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 8805 Liberia Ave (Home Depot) for a report of a shoplifting. A loss prevention associate told police a white male had stolen several power tools from the business. Through investigation the suspect was later identified and taken into custody.  

Arrested: KENNEDY, John William a 24-year-old resident of Dumfries.

    Charge: Grand Larceny

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local, Manassas Local, Crime
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...