Woodbridge suspect wanted for attempted robbery, burglary, strangulation, assault, battery

From the Prince William police press release:

Residential Burglary | Attempted Robbery | Strangulation | Domestic Related – On March 13 at 2:50AM, officers responded to an apartment located in the 3200 block of Ridge View Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 32-year-old woman of Woodbridge, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, an acquaintance, which escalated. During the encounter, the victim asked the accused to leave her apartment. The accused exited the apartment and the victim locked the front door. A short time later, the accused began knocking on the door. When the victim refused to open the door, the accused kicked it open. As the victim was calling police, the accused attempted to take her cell phone. The accused then grabbed the victim by the hair, pulled her to the ground, and choked her. The parties eventually separated and the accused fled the apartment prior to officers arriving. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, a detective with the Property Crimes Unit obtained multiple arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Christopher Maurice GILLETTE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from March 2018]

Christopher Maurice GILLETTE, 34, of the 13400 block of Classic Ct in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 5’10”, 160lbs, with brown eyes and black hair

Wanted for attempted robbery, burglary, strangulation, and assault & battery