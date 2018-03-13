Suspected Instagram predator arrested for multiple charges involving 12-year-old victim

From the Prince William police press release:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On March 12 at 6:00PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Belvedere Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to locate a missing juvenile from King George County. As officers attempted to make contact at the front door, an unknown man, later identified as the accused, attempted to flee out a back door. Officers quickly detained the accused without incident and made contact with the missing juvenile, a 12-year-old girl, inside of the residence. Upon further investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Unit determined that the victim and the accused met over the social media app “Instagram.” The accused responded to the victim’s residence in King George County on March 12 and brought her back to the residence on Belvedere Dr. During the encounter, detectives determined that the accused had an inappropriate relationship with the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tyquan Bernard STONEY, was arrested.

Arrested on March 13:

Tyquan Bernard STONEY, 20, of 14458 Belvedere Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of rape, 2 counts of object sexual penetration, 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 2 counts of sodomy, and 2 counts of indecent liberties with a minor

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond