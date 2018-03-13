Menu
Suspect wearing ski mask, hooded sweatshirt, goggles, gloves, backpack, steals liquor from Gainesville ABC

Potomac Local
March 13, 2018 / 4:04 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Prince William police press release:

Commercial Burglary – On March 13 at 6:06AM, officers responded to the ABC store located at 7555 Linton Hall Rd in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an alarm activation. When officers arrived, they discovered that the front glass door was damaged. Video surveillance revealed that an unknown male broke the glass door and entered the business around 6:04AM. The suspect took several bottles of alcohol before fleeing the business on foot. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

    Suspect Description:

    White male, last seen wearing a black ski mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, goggles, black gloves, black backpack, and black & white shoes.

News, Manassas Local, Crime, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William
