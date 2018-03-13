Students ready for SeaPerch in the pool at Colgan

Students will descend on Colgan Senior High School for some science activities in the swimming pool.

One hundred-thirteen teams will attend this year’s Regional SeaPerch Competition at the Prince William County Public Schools Aquatics Center, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas, 20112, Door 25.

The public is invited to observe teams in action from 9–11 a.m. or 1–3 p.m. The qualifying teams from this event will represent Northern Virginia at the National SeaPerch Challenge in June.

Teams from PWCS and schools in Manassas and Manassas Park will converge at the Regional SeaPerch Competition on March 16 in hopes of qualifying for one of six spots in the national championship event. SeaPerch is an underwater robotics competition in which students build a remotely operated vehicle—known as an ROV—designed to navigate along the pool floor or on the surface of the water.