Mary Washington Healthcare first in D.C. Metro to offer breast Microseed treatment

The Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) Regional Cancer Center is one of only six sites in the U.S. and the first in the Washington D.C. metro to offer the most advanced radiation therapy for early-stage breast cancer: Breast Microseed Treatment®. Dr. Jean-Philippe Pignol, the innovator of this treatment, recently visited Mary Washington Hospital to share his knowledge and experience with the MWHC Regional Cancer Center team.

Breast Microseed Treatment® is a groundbreaking radiation therapy that works to prevent the recurrence of cancer by treating both the site from which a cancerous tumor was removed and the surrounding tissue. The new treatment is similar to seed radiation therapy used successfully to treat prostate cancer. To deliver this treatment, radiation oncologists place radioactive palladium-filled titanium seeds in the breast around the tumor site. The seeds, approximately the size of a grain rice, deliver low dose radiation over several weeks following the procedure. After treatment, the radiation delivery is complete and the seeds are safe to remain in the breast.

“Breast Microseed Treatment® offers comparable results to traditional beam radiation therapy but this procedure provides so much more in terms of a patient’s experience and quality of life during treatment. This one-time procedure takes the place of what can sometimes be more than 30 radiation treatment sessions. Because the microseed uses less radiation than traditional treatments, patients also experience fewer side effects. This technology allows patients live their lives and get back to the people and things they love,” said Dr. John Chinault, Director of Radiation Oncology at the MWHC Regional Cancer Center.

To be a candidate for Breast Microseed Treatment®, patients must be 50 years of age or older with early-stage breast cancer. Learn more online at cancer.mwhc.com.