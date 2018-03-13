They’ve called in the reinforcements at Prince William Forest Park after high winds downed trees, forcing the closure of the park.

From a press release:

Employees from 15 different national parks have helped Prince William Forest Park clear over 800 trees, repair downed power lines and assess damage to historic buildings following the March 2-3 windstorm. Prince William Forest Park remains closed to the public due to safety concerns, but crews are making impressive progress with the help from additional resources.

Visiting employees from parks across the region and country have helped with a variety of projects. A crew from Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park arrived Thursday and has helped local crews remove over 80 trees from roads. A crew from Rock Creek Park arrived Saturday with a chipper and bucket truck, which were used to remove trees that fell on historic structures. Arborists from several parks are helping Prince William Forest Park remove hazardous trees that have impacted sidewalks and structures. Law enforcement rangers, resource advisors and safety professionals from other national parks remain onsite assisting with clean-up efforts.

“Prince William Forest Park is incredibly grateful to all the parks who sent crews and equipment to this incident,” Prince William Forest Park Superintendent Tanya Gossett said. “With the help of extra resources, we are working to reopen the park as quickly as possible.”

Under an agreement with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, several trained volunteer sawyers are also helping with fallen tree removal.

The staff at Prince William Forest Park is thankful to all who have expressed interest in helping the park with clean-up efforts. Due to dangerous conditions and the presence of heavy equipment, the park cannot currently accept volunteer assistance. The park plans to host volunteer opportunities at a later date.

Prince William Park is still CLOSED to all public use. Park administrators hope to reopen within the next two weeks.

–Photos submitted by the National Park Service