Car, foot chase results in Stafford suspect’s arrest

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department press release:

Stafford, VA. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a male suspect on Sunday after an attempted traffic stop for reckless driving resulted in a pursuit by vehicle and a foot chase.

On March 11, 2018 at approximately 4:57 p.m., 1st Sgt. George Hernandez observed a vehicle repeatedly crossing the double yellow lines while traveling on Richards Ferry Road. The first sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed after turning on to Warrenton Road.

A short pursuit ensued until 1st Sgt. Hernandez discontinued the chase after losing sight of the vehicle in the area of Hartwood Road and Warrenton Road.

Shortly thereafter, Deputy J.A. Mangan observed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Stefaniga Road and Poplar Road. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and began to pursue the suspect vehicle. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed and frequently crossed the double yellow lines.

In the area of Abel Drive and Kellogg Mill Road, the deputy observed the suspect fleeing on foot away from the vehicle, which had crashed into a tree. The vehicle featured extensive damage and was facing the wrong direction of traffic. The deputy chased the suspect on foot, and repeatedly yelled commands to stop. The suspect ignored the deputy’s commands.

Deputies eventually caught the suspect and took him into custody. Deputies contacted the owner of the suspect vehicle who advised that the suspect was not authorized to use the vehicle.

Matthew Gregory Browning, 30, of Stafford, was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, eluding police, obstruction of justice, destruction of property, and resisting arrest.