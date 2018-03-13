62-year-old woman victim of attempted carjacking

From the Prince William police press release:

Attempted Carjacking – On March 12 at 7:50PM, officers responded to the 14400 block of Potomac Mills Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an attempted carjacking. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking back to her vehicle in the parking lot after purchasing items inside of a nearby store when she saw an unknown man leaning against her vehicle. When the victim got into her vehicle, the suspect opened the passenger side door and attempted to grab the victim’s keys. A struggle ensued and the victim was eventually able to push the suspect out of the vehicle. The victim then ran back into the nearby store for help and the accused fled the area on foot. While officers were investigating the incident, a call was received concerning an unknown man attempting to open vehicle doors at the nearby Best Western. When officers arrived, they located the accused and detained him without incident. Further investigation by officers determined that the accused was intoxicated. No injuries were reported and no property was taken. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Franklin MIRANDA, was arrested without incident.

Arrested on March 12:

Franklin MIRANDA, 29, of 14316 Ferndale Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted carjacking and public intoxication

Court Date: May 1, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond