Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve examined in depth how every facet of the FreshySites Ethos can be traced back to our commitment to serving the customer .

Through being ego free and asking for more from ourselves, as well as our clients, our team proves its readiness to consistently treat our clients like the top priority they are, with us always going the extra mile if need be. This has both internal and external effects on our company.

While pushing FS forward, these foundational elements of our daily processes simultaneously allow our individual team members to grow from within as they push themselves in their abilities and expand their responsibilities/roles within the business.

Because who we are as a company can be traced back to our Ethos, which in turn, comes back to our best-in-industry customer service and support, it only makes sense that this is the core of how we market ourselves externally.

Using our service as marketing is how we showcase our internal processes in our external outreach efforts. We always want to be known for our willingness to do whatever we can for our clients, in a timely and professional manner, especially delivering answers to their questions – consequently ‘Being Solution Centric.’

This sixth part of the FS Ethos is all about focusing on the solution to a situation, rather than dwelling on the problem. Acting defeated and accepting that something is broken, with no solution, is not the mindset with which we train our team.

Whether through additional research, team collaboration or an innovative combination of the two, we firmly believe any problem we encounter can be resolved in an efficient and effective way to better serve our clients and our company.

Being solutions centric is about being both positive and innovative in our thinking. It requires our being ahead of the curve, which is why our team is constantly educate themselves and researching new tools, approaches, etc. to broaden our individual and collective knowledge of this industry – whether it be WordPress, SEO, Google applications or anything else we utilize daily.

A key part of our purpose as a company is a commitment to being there for our clients and delivering solutions to their problems – you can always count on us for that.

FreshySites – a regionally focused, solution-centric company with national reach and operations.