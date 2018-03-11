Revelations and Ancient Discoveries coming to Manassas

Mark Finley, television personality, radio speaker, author, and international traveler, is headed to Manassas where he will present Revelation’s Ancient Discoveries, a series of fully-illustrated prophetic presentations focusing on the Bible’s last book, Revelation.

Finley has lectured in approximately 100 countries and written more than 70 books. His presentation style brings Bible prophecy to life with fully-illustrated messages he says are “filled with encouragement for people looking for hope in the 21st century.”

He believes the book of Revelation provides answers to life’s bigger questions, answers “that satisfy our minds and give hope to our hearts.”

Topics include:

Revelation’s amazing end time predictions

The Middle East crisis and Bible prophecy

Will Jerusalem’s temple be rebuilt

Revelation’s world of tomorrow

The mark of the beast and the mysterious number 666

Hope for today, tomorrow and forever

Charles Haugabrooks of It Is Written Television and Voice of Prophecy, along with other notable musicians, will provide music throughout the series. Spanish speaking guests will be provided headphones for simultaneous translation. All graphics will be in both English and Spanish on two separate large screens. Each evening there will also be separate meetings for children ages four to ten. Children’s meetings will include crafts, Bible stories and “nature nuggets” in a separate room. During the Revelation’s Ancient Discoveries Series, Ernestine Finley will give health presentations that Finley says, “will help you reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and the killers of the 21st century. Her presentations will help you feel better, live longer and experience a greater quality of life.” The series is affiliated with Hope Channel television, Three Angels Broadcasting, the Voice of Prophecy Radio and It Is Written Television. The Revelation’s Ancient Discoveries series begins Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and continues through Saturday evening April 28. Meetings are Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with the exception of three Saturday evenings (April 7, 14, 21) The event will be held at the Best Western Battlefield Inn, 10820 Balls Ford Road, Manassas.

All seats are free, but the best are reserved, Finley says.

For a free reserved seat, call 800-467-6443.