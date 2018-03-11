Menu
Woodbridge
32°
Clear
Feels like: 32°F
Wind: 2mph W
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 156 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

One dead, another injured after car strikes tree at Potomac Shores

Potomac Local
March 11, 2018 / 2:37 pm / Leave a Comment
News

A 19-year-old died after he was involved in a crash early this morning at Potomac Shores. 

More from Prince William police: 

Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 11 at 3:07AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Potomac Shores Pkwy and Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 1992 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Potomac Shores Pkwy in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree.

A front seat passenger, identified as a juvenile male, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 19-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A backseat passenger, identified as a juvenile male, also sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...