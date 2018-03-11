One dead, another injured after car strikes tree at Potomac Shores

A 19-year-old died after he was involved in a crash early this morning at Potomac Shores.

More from Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 11 at 3:07AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Potomac Shores Pkwy and Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 1992 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Potomac Shores Pkwy in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree.

A front seat passenger, identified as a juvenile male, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 19-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A backseat passenger, identified as a juvenile male, also sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.