One dead, another injured after car strikes tree at Potomac Shores
A 19-year-old died after he was involved in a crash early this morning at Potomac Shores.
More from Prince William police:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Fatal Crash Investigation – On March 11 at 3:07AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Potomac Shores Pkwy and Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a single vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 1992 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Potomac Shores Pkwy in the above area when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree.
A front seat passenger, identified as a juvenile male, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 19-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A backseat passenger, identified as a juvenile male, also sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Charges are pending. The investigation continues.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.